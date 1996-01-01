NAME IT What type of microorganism has a peptidoglycan cell wall, has DNA that is not contained in a nucleus, and has flagella?
1. Introduction to Microbiology
Introduction to Bacteria
All of the following are related to bacterial infection. Which would prevent all of the others?
a. vaccination against fimbriae
b. phagocytosis
c. inhibition of phagocytic digestion
d. destruction of adhesins
e. alteration of cytoskeleton631views
Complete the following table:
<IMAGE>
Isolation of E. coli from a stool sample is diagnostic proof that the patient has
a. cholera.
b. E. coli gastroenteritis.
c. salmonellosis.
d. typhoid fever.
d. typhoid fever.
e. none of the above
Gastric ulcers are caused by
a. stomach acid.
b. H. pylori.
c. spicy food.
d. acidic food.
d. acidic food.
e. stress.
Use the following choices to answer questions 7–10:
a. Campylobacter
b. Cryptosporidium
c. Escherichia
d. Salmonella
e. Trichinella
e. Trichinella
This microbe is frequently transmitted to humans via raw eggs.
Use the following choices to answer questions 7–10:
a. Campylobacter
b. Cryptosporidium
c. Escherichia
d. Salmonella
e. Trichinella
e. Trichinella
Microscopic observation of a stool sample reveals gram-negative helical cells.
A cholera epidemic in Peru had all of the following characteristics. Which one led to the others?
a. eating raw fish
b. sewage contamination of water
c. catching fish in contaminated water
d. Vibrio in fish intestine
d. Vibrio in fish intestine
e. including fish intestines with edibles
Microscopic examination of a patient’s fecal culture shows comma-shaped bacteria. These bacteria require 2-4% NaCl to grow. The bacteria probably belong to the genus
a. Campylobacter.
b. Escherichia.
c. Salmonella.
d. Shigella.
d. Shigella.
e. Vibrio.
Use the following choices to answer questions 7 and 8.
a. Animalia
b. Fungi
c. Plantae
d. Bacillota (gram-positive bacteria)
e. Pseudomonadota (gram-negative bacteria)
e. Pseudomonadota (gram-negative bacteria)
Into which group would you place a photosynthetic organism that lacks a nucleus and has a thin peptidoglycan wall surrounded by an outer membrane?
Which of the following statements about E. coli is false?
a. E. coli was the first disease-causing bacterium identified by Koch.
b. E. coli is part of the normal microbiome of humans.
c. E. coli is beneficial in human intestines.
d. E. coli gets nutrients from intestinal contents.
e. None of the above; all the statements are true.729views
Use the following choices to answer questions 9 and 10:
a. Cryptococcus
b. Haemophilus
c. Listeria
d. Naegleria
e. Neisseria
e. Neisseria
Microscopic examination of cerebrospinal fluid reveals gram-positive rods.
Show the path of Streptococcus from a focal infection to the pericardium. Identify the portals of entry for T. cruzi, Orthohantavirus, and Cytomegalovirus.
<IMAGE>
Complete the following table. <IMAGE>
Which of the following are true regarding Mycoplasma bacteria? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. They have cholesterol in their plasma membranes.
b. They are among the largest bacteria characterized to date.
c. They are pleomorphic.
d. They are also called L-forms.
e. They were initially thought to be viruses.
f. Some can act as pathogens.
g. They are classified in domain Archaea.
h. They are prokaryotes.
h. They are prokaryotes.
i. They are sensitive to penicillin-based drugs.