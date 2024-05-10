1. Introduction to Microbiology
Introduction to Bacteria
Problem 22.9a
Use the following choices to answer questions 9 and 10:
a. Cryptococcus
b. Haemophilus
c. Listeria
d. Naegleria
e. Neisseria
Microscopic examination of cerebrospinal fluid reveals gram-positive rods.
