Multiple Choice
Biofilms:
1068
views
22
rank
Biofilms:
What intercellular signaling method do bacterial cells within a biofilm use to understand their own population density?
When will the quorum sensing signaling molecule be in high concentration during biofilm development?
Quorum sensing helps cells
a. mutate
b. form biofilms
c. carry out transduction
d. copy their DNA
e. perform conjugation
What is the function of glycocalyces and fimbriae in forming a biofilm?
Quorum sensing is _______.
a. the ability to respond to changes in population density
b. a characteristic allowing secretion of a matrix
c. dependent on direct contact among cells
d. associated with colonies in broth culture
Explain quorum sensing, and describe how it is related to biofilm formation.