10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Biofilms
Problem 6.15a
Quorum sensing is _______.
a. the ability to respond to changes in population density
b. a characteristic allowing secretion of a matrix
c. dependent on direct contact among cells
d. associated with colonies in broth culture
