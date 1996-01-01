Skip to main content
Microbiology
Microbiology
10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Biofilms
Multiple Choice
Biofilms:
A
Are a random accumulation of bacteria which are not able to communicate with each other.
B
Are a community of microorganisms protected by a polysaccharide and protein matrix.
C
Offer no protection against UV light or chemical toxins to microorganisms.
D
Are large groups of bacteria which are clones of a single parent cell.
