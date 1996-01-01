In the environment, nutrients are generally _____.
a. limiting
b. present in excess
c. stable
d. artificially induced
Master Reviewing the Environmental Factors of Microbial Growth with a bite sized video explanation from JasonStart learning
In the environment, nutrients are generally _____.
a. limiting
b. present in excess
c. stable
d. artificially induced
In aquatic environments, most microbial life is found in the _____.
a. littoral zone
b. limnetic zone
c. profundal zone
d. benthic zone
_____ Aquatic microorganisms are more prevalent near the surface than at the bottom of waterways.
Methanopyrus kandleri is a species of archaea that lives in the hydrothermal vents of the Pacific Ocean. This species' optimal temperatures are between 100-122 ºC. This species also does not require oxygen, as it survives off of hydrogen gas and releases methane gas. What environmental classifications would this archaeal species fit into?
Acidobacterium capsulatum is a species of bacteria that grows better in the absence of oxygen but can survive if oxygen is present. This species of bacteria also thrives in soil and water with a pH between 3.0 and 6.0. What environmental classifications would this bacterial species fit into?
NAME IT A prokaryotic cell hitched a ride to Earth on a space shuttle from some unknown planet. The organism is a psychrophile, an obligate halophile, and an obligate aerobe. Based on the characteristics of the microbe, describe the planet.