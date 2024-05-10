10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Reviewing the Environmental Factors of Microbial Growth
3:27 minutes
Problem 28.2a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Acetobacter is necessary for only one of the steps of vitamin C manufacture. The easiest way to accomplish this step would be to
a. add substrate and Acetobacter to a test tube.
b. affix Acetobacter to a surface and run substrate over it.
c. add substrate and Acetobacter to a bioreactor.
d. find an alternative to this step.
e. none of the above
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
7
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice