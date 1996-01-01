10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Reviewing the Environmental Factors of Microbial Growth
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following is considered the most important environmental factor influencing bacterial growth?12views
- Multiple Choice
Methanopyrus kandleri is a species of archaea that lives in the hydrothermal vents of the Pacific Ocean. This species' optimal temperatures are between 100-122 ºC. This species also does not require oxygen, as it survives off of hydrogen gas and releases methane gas. What environmental classifications would this archaeal species fit into?899views10rank
- Multiple Choice
Acidobacterium capsulatum is a species of bacteria that grows better in the absence of oxygen but can survive if oxygen is present. This species of bacteria also thrives in soil and water with a pH between 3.0 and 6.0. What environmental classifications would this bacterial species fit into?807views5rank1comments
- Textbook Question
NAME IT A prokaryotic cell hitched a ride to Earth on a space shuttle from some unknown planet. The organism is a psychrophile, an obligate halophile, and an obligate aerobe. Based on the characteristics of the microbe, describe the planet.514views
- Textbook Question
Differentiate cellular and plasmodial slime molds. How does each survive adverse environmental conditions?633views
- Textbook Question
Acetobacter is necessary for only one of the steps of vitamin C manufacture. The easiest way to accomplish this step would be to
a. add substrate and Acetobacter to a test tube.
b. affix Acetobacter to a surface and run substrate over it.
c. add substrate and Acetobacter to a bioreactor.
d. find an alternative to this step.
e. none of the above486views
- Textbook Question
Barophiles _______.
a. cannot cause diseases in humans
b. live at normal barometric pressure
c. die if put under high pressure
d. thrive in warm air519views
- Textbook Question
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ Halophiles inhabit extremely saline habitats, such as the Great Salt Lake.477views
- Textbook Question
What are extremophiles? Describe two kinds, and give examples.655views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following is false concerning microbial contaminants?
a. Contaminants may become opportunistic pathogens.
b. Most microbial contaminants will eventually cause harm.
c. Contaminants may be a part of the transient microbiota.
d. Contaminants may be introduced by a mosquito bite.495views
- Textbook Question
In the environment, nutrients are generally _____.
a. limiting
b. present in excess
c. stable
d. artificially induced487views
- Textbook Question
In aquatic environments, most microbial life is found in the _____.
a. littoral zone
b. limnetic zone
c. profundal zone
d. benthic zone418views
- Textbook Question
_____ Aquatic microorganisms are more prevalent near the surface than at the bottom of waterways.500views
- Textbook Question
_____ Abyssal organisms are found near shores of oceans.463views