in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to controlling microbial growth. And so it's actually really important for humans to be able to control the growth of microbes. And this is because controlling microbial growth is actually critical to human health and a wide variety of other processes. For example, the manufacturing of specific types of products and even specific types of foods that you may eat on a regular basis. And so uncontrolled microbial growth is actually a problem because it can lead to increased risk of disease and it can lead to the spoilage or the reduced quality of specific types of products. And so once again, it is really important for humans to be able to control microbial growth. And so it turns out that there are actually many different types of processes that humans can use to control or limit the growth of microbes and these processes that humans use to control or limit microbes. They can either be physical processes, yeah, chemical processes or they could be a combination of both physical and chemical processes. And so moving forward in our course, we're actually going to talk about a lot of different types of processes, both physical and chemical that humans can use control microbial growth. And so because there are so many different types of microbial growth control methods, it's also important that scientists know how to select a specific process of microbial growth. And selecting a process of microbial growth control depends on many variables, including the circumstances and the level of control that is required. And so later in our course will also get to talk more about the process of selecting the appropriate microbial control method. But if we take a look at our image down below, we can see a map of our lesson on the processes of controlling microbial growth. And so this image does serve as a map or an outline of our lesson, moving forward and so notice that the title here is microbial growth control methods. And immediately the growth control methods are broken up into being either physical methods such as temperature and filtration, or they're broken up into being chemical methods such as liquid chemicals and gas chemicals. And then what we have right in the middle here is irradiation, which is really a combination of both physical and chemical, since irradiation can lead to direct damage, but it can also lead to the formation of other chemicals that end up causing damage uh to the cells. And so we'll be able to talk a lot more about each of these different types of microbial growth control methods as we move forward in our course. And so in our course moving forward, we're going to explore the left most branches first. So we'll cover the physical methods of chemical control which include controlling temperatures such as using moist heat, dry heat or refrigeration uh And also filtration such as filtering liquids and also filtering air. Uh Then we'll get to talk about irradiation and the radiation is somewhat of a combination of physical and chemical methods since irradiation can cause direct damage or it could lead to the formation of chemicals and those chemicals end up causing the damage. And so um Irradiation is an example of something that would be considered a combination of physical and chemical control. And there are different types of a radiation that we'll get to talk about moving forward such as ionizing radiation as well as non ionizing radiation such as UV ultraviolet light. Which again we'll get to talk more about moving forward. Then after we cover the physical methods and irradiation we'll move on to talking about the chemical methods in our lesson, we'll talk about the liquid chemicals first and then we'll talk about the gashes chemicals. And so once again, this year is just our introduction to controlling microbial growth. And moving forward. We'll be able to talk a lot more about all of these different types of methods and we'll also talk about how to select the appropriate method. And so this year concludes our brief introduction and we'll be able to apply these concepts and learn more as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

