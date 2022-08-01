So when it comes to controlling microbial growth, there's actually a lot of terminology that is used. And so in this video we're going to introduce some of the terminology of microbial growth control. And so there are several terms used in relation to controlling microbial growth, including these terms that we have listed down below, which are decontamination, sanitization, disinfection, sterilization and preservation. And so the first term on this list is decontamination. And decontamination is a really broad or a really general term that refers to the overall reduction of the number of pathogens or disease causing agents to a safe level. The next term that we have here is sanitization. And sanitization is a more specific term that refers to cleaning and reducing pathogens in order to specifically meet accepted public health standards in order to help minimize disease. And so when it comes to the term sanitization, what we've found is that things that have been sanitized are going to have the appearance of being clean. And so there's not going to be a lot of dirt or oil on something that has been sanitized, it's going to have the appearance of being clean and it's going to be reducing pathogen similar to decontamination, except sanitization is also going to be unique and that it is going to be meeting accepted public health standards. And so that means that it's going to be somewhat less toxic to humans in comparison to some of the other things that might be causing some of these other terms. So next, what we have on this list is disinfection, and disinfection is going to be the elimination of most, but not all pathogens. And again, pathogens are just disease causing agents. And so what this means is that through disinfection, because only most pathogens will be eliminated, it is possible for some viable or some living microbes to remain after disinfection. And so that's important to keep in mind because this is really what distinguishes it from sterilization. And that's because sterilization is a term that refers to the elimination of oh microbes except for prions, which prions are going to be these pro tenacious these protein infectious agents. Um but pretty much all other microbes such as microorganisms, viruses and even endo spores which tend to be resistant are going to be eliminated through sterilization. Whereas with disinfection again, most pathogens are eliminated but some viable microbes may remain, especially ones that are resistant such as endo spores for example. Uh And then the last time that we have on this list is preservation and preservation is the process of delaying rather than killing cells. It's the process of delaying the spoilage of perishable products usually by delaying the growth of microorganisms. And so perishable products are simply products or items that are likely to go bad quickly. And so preservation is just going to delay the spoilage process rather than eliminate the spoilage process. And so moving forward in our course will be able to talk about some methods of preservation. But if we take a look at this image down below, we can get a better understanding of each of these terms that we've discussed up above, starting with decontamination, which like I said before, is a really broad and general term that just refers to the reduction of the number of pathogens to a safe level. And so it can be used very broadly in many different scenarios. However, the terms that you see down below are a bit more specific terms that fall under decontamination. Uh sanitization is going to be reducing the number of pathogen specifically to meet public health standards and that's going to help minimize the spread of disease. And so notice that things that have been sanitized, like sanitized tables here are going to reduce the number of pathogens to public health standards. Therefore they're going to be less toxic to humans and they're going to have the appearance of being clean. And that's why we have these little sparkly clean, shiny uh in our image, just showing you that sanitized objects are going to have that appearance of being clean and meeting public health standards as pathogens are being reduced. The next time that we have here is disinfection and disinfection again is the elimination of most pathogens. And so notice here that we're, this scientist is using a disinfectant and the spray bottle here and notice that most pathogens are being eliminated here. However, some are still capable of surviving. And so uh disinfectants are going to be a little bit more toxic to humans in comparison to sanitizers. Um then what we have over here are is sterilization and sterilization refers to the elimination of all microbes except for prions of course, which are going to be very resistant. Pro tenacious infectious agents, but pretty much everything else is going to be eliminated through sterile ence or sterilization processes. And so here we're showing you specifically radiation being used as a sterilization techniques and notice that all of the microbes here have been eliminated. And so that is one difference between sterilization and disinfection. Disinfection again allows for the potential survival of some microbes, but sterilization pretty much kills all microbes. Now the last term that we have over here on the far right is preservation, which again refers to the delaying or just delaying spoilage of perishable products or products that are likely to go bad such as food for example. And one way to help preserve our foods, help them last longer is through the use of refrigerators and refrigeration. And so as we move forward. In our course, we're mainly going to be talking about methods of controlling microbial growth through disinfection as well as through sterilization. Those will be the two main types of methods that will talk about moving forward, but we will also talk a little bit about preservation techniques as well. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to some of the terminology of microbial growth control and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

