11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Introduction to Controlling Microbial Growth
1:33 minutes
Problem 28.4aa
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Use the following choices to answer questions 3–5:
a. Bacillus coagulans
b. Byssochlamys
c. flat sour spoilage
d. Lactobacillus
e. thermophilic anaerobic spoilage
The spoilage of canned foods caused by G. stearothermophilus.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
32
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 4 videos