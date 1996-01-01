Multiple Choice
A scientist studying the sequence of nucleotides in the rRNA of a bacterial species is working on which of the following?
What kind of transfer is occurring when two bacterial cells, which are not decedents of one another, exchange genetic information?
What is the major difference between horizontal and vertical gene transfer?
Based on the map above, which of the following is not a type of horizontal gene transfer?
Based on the map above, all of the following are types of mutations in DNA, except?
A(n) ___________________ is a genetic variant of the same species.
Differentiate the following terms. Which one is “hit and miss”—that is, does not add a specific gene to a cell?
a. protoplast fusion
b. gene gun
c. microinjection
d. electroporation