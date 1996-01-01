Textbook Question
Differentiate the following terms. Which one is “hit and miss”—that is, does not add a specific gene to a cell?
a. protoplast fusion
b. gene gun
c. microinjection
d. electroporation
525
views
Master Introduction to Microbial Genetics with a bite sized video explanation from JasonStart learning
Differentiate the following terms. Which one is “hit and miss”—that is, does not add a specific gene to a cell?
a. protoplast fusion
b. gene gun
c. microinjection
d. electroporation
What kind of transfer is occurring when two bacterial cells, which are not decedents of one another, exchange genetic information?