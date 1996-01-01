Multiple Choice
Which statement is true regarding the development of pyrimethamine resistance in malaria parasites?
15
views
Master Introduction to Microbial Genetics with a bite sized video explanation from JasonStart learning
What kind of transfer is occurring when two bacterial cells, which are not decedents of one another, exchange genetic information?
What is the major difference between horizontal and vertical gene transfer?
Based on the map above, which of the following is not a type of horizontal gene transfer?