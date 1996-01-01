Multiple Choice
The serum ELISA test is based on the interaction between which of the following components?
Match the following choices to the statements in questions 7 through 10.
a. antisense
b. clone
c. library
d. Southern blot
e. vector
Pieces of human DNA stored in yeast cells.
List at least two examples of the use of rDNA in medicine and in agriculture.
Which of the following would be most useful in following gene expression in a yeast cell?
a. Southern blot
b. PCR
c. DNA microarray
d. restriction enzymes
Describe three artificial methods of introducing DNA into cells.
How is Agrobacterium used in recombinant DNA technology?
Which application of recombinant DNA technology involves replacing a nonfunctional, mutated gene with a functional gene?
a. gene therapy
b. functional genomics
c. genetic screening
d. protein synthesis