Which of the following would be most useful in following gene expression in a yeast cell?
a. Southern blot
b. PCR
c. DNA microarray
d. restriction enzymes
Which application of recombinant DNA technology involves replacing a nonfunctional, mutated gene with a functional gene?
a. gene therapy
b. functional genomics
c. genetic screening
d. protein synthesis
Match the following choices to the statements in questions 7 through 10.
a. antisense
b. clone
c. library
d. Southern blot
e. vector
Pieces of human DNA stored in yeast cells.