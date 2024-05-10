17. Biotechnology
Steps to DNA Cloning
Problem 8.9a
Which application of recombinant DNA technology involves replacing a nonfunctional, mutated gene with a functional gene?
a. gene therapy
b. functional genomics
c. genetic screening
d. protein synthesis
