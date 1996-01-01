Multiple Choice
In Pasteur's experiments on spontaneous generation, which setup served as the control to demonstrate that microbial growth did not occur without exposure to air?
DRAW IT Show where airborne microbes ended up in Pasteur’s experiment. <IMAGE>
Louis Pasteur designed swan-necked flasks to:
Why did Pasteur design swan-necked flasks in his experiments on spontaneous generation?
Which of the following is not a valid conclusion and/or outcome of Pasteur's experiment refuting the theory of spontaneous generation?
How did the idea of spontaneous generation come about?
Why was the theory of spontaneous generation a hindrance to the development of the field of microbiology?
Show where microbes ended up in Pasteur’s experiment.
<IMAGE>