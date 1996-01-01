Textbook Question
DRAW IT Show where airborne microbes ended up in Pasteur’s experiment. <IMAGE>
Why was the theory of spontaneous generation a hindrance to the development of the field of microbiology?
Which of the following favored the theory of spontaneous generation?
a. Spallanzani
b. Needham
c. Pasteur
d. Koch