Multiple Choice
During the replication cycle of a lytic bacteriophage, which of the following is the second step?
Which is NOT a step in a lytic phage reproductive cycle?
Which of the follow statements about the bacteriophage lytic cycle is false?
Which of the following statements about the lysogenic cycle of a bacteriophage is true?
Describe the five phases of a generalized lytic replication cycle.
Place the following in the order in which they are found in a host cell: (1) capsid proteins;
(2) infective phage particles; (3) phage nucleic acid.
a. 1, 2, 3
b. 3, 2, 1
c. 2, 1,3
d. 3, 1, 2
e. 1, 3, 2