18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
Bacteriophage: Lysogenic Phage Infections
Problem 13.8a
Place the following in the order in which they are found in a host cell: (1) capsid proteins;
(2) infective phage particles; (3) phage nucleic acid.
a. 1, 2, 3
b. 3, 2, 1
c. 2, 1,3
d. 3, 1, 2
e. 1, 3, 2
