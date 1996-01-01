Reoviruses, such as rotaviruses and coltiviruses, are unique in ___________.
a. being naked
b. having double-stranded RNA
c. being both arboviruses and zoonotic
d. having protein spikes
Translate the following identification label on a vial of influenzavirus: B/Kuwait (H1N3).
Polio and smallpox have been eliminated as natural threats to human health in the United States. (Some risk from bioterrorism remains.) You have considered the features of these diseases that allowed them to be eliminated. From your studies of other viruses, what other viral diseases are candidates for elimination? Why hasn’t AIDS been eliminated?
Several laboratory tests are used to identify viruses. From your study of this chapter alone, which tests would you surmise are the most common?
Compare influenzavirus A 2009 (H1N1) to the 1918–1919 pandemic influenzavirus.