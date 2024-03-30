Identify and describe the four main morphological classes of viruses: 1) Helical viruses, which have a rod-shaped or filamentous structure with capsid proteins arranged in a helix around the nucleic acid; 2) Icosahedral viruses, which have a roughly spherical shape formed by 20 equilateral triangular faces creating a symmetrical capsid; 3) Complex viruses, which have more intricate structures that do not fit into the helical or icosahedral categories, often including additional features like tails or complex outer walls; 4) Enveloped viruses, which have a lipid membrane surrounding the capsid, derived from the host cell membrane and embedded with viral glycoproteins.