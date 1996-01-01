Define the following terms, and give an example of how each reaction is used diagnostically:
a. viral hemagglutination
b. hemagglutination inhibition
c. passive agglutination
Which of the following is a potential feature of an animal virus? Select all that apply.
a. Presence of an envelope
b. Presence of a naked icosahedral capsid
c. Ability to inject naked RNA into the host cell
d. Ability to integrate into the host cell’s genome
e. Ability to cause host cell lysis
f. Ability to build DNA from an RNA template
An RNA virus with an antisense or negative strand must have which of the following enzymes to replicate?
a. Reverse transcriptase
b. Host DNA polymerase
c. RNA-dependent RNA polymerase
d. Host RNA polymerase
A young mother who has hepatitis B is under your care. Your main concern is to prevent the spread of the virus from infected cells to healthy ones. You would recommend (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. acyclovir.
b. Retrovir.
c. interferon.
d. Valtrex.
Assume a new enveloped RNA virus is causing an epidemic. Which of the following may be useful to manage the disease? Select all that apply.
a. Injectable antibodies
b. Interferons
c. Antibiotics
d. Nucleoside analogs
Compare and contrast production of viral proteins for dsDNA viruses and ssRNA+ viruses.
An accidental needle stick occurs during routine treatment of an HIV-positive patient who arrives at your clinic. Immediate administration of _______________ can block viral entry.
a. enfuvirtide
b. vapendavir
c. AZT
d. amantadine
How are viruses specific for their host’s cells?
DNA viruses in which of the following families are relatively large and thus potentially
well suited for the introduction of genetic material in gene therapy?
a. Herpesviridae
b. Poxviridae
c. Papillomaviridae
d. Hepadnaviridae
You have been given a large grant to do postgraduate research on live smallpox viruses. Where in the world would you find samples?
What do viruses in the families Picornaviridae, Caliciviridae, Astroviridae, Coronaviridae, Togaviridae, Flaviviridae, and Retroviridae have in common?
a. They are arboviruses.
b. They are nonpathogenic.
c. They have positive single-stranded RNA genomes.
d. They have negative single-stranded RNA genomes.
The smallest animal viruses are in the family ___________.
a. Caliciviridae
b. Astroviridae
c. Togaviridae
d. Picornaviridae
Which of the following viruses cause most colds?
a. rhinoviruses
b. parainfluenza viruses
c. pneumoviruses
d. bunyaviruses
Arboviruses are ___________.
a. zoonotic pathogens
b. deactivated viruses used in vaccines
c. viruses that are transmitted to humans via the bite of an arthropod
d. found in arbors
Negri bodies are associated with which of the following?
a. Marburg virus
b. hantavirus
c. coltivirus
d. rabies virus