A clear area against a confluent "lawn"of bacteria is called a:
18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
Plaque Assays
- Multiple Choice867views3rank
- Multiple Choice
The approximate viral concentration of a sample is known as:702views5rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements accurately describes viral plaques?714views6rank
- Textbook Question
Use the following choices to answer questions 7–9.
a. direct fluorescent antibody
b. indirect fluorescent antibody
c. rabies immune globulin
d. killed rabies virus
e. none of the above
Test used to detect the presence of antibodies in a patient’s serum.522views
- Textbook Question
In an agglutination test, eight serial dilutions to determine antibody titer were set up: Tube 1 contained a 1:2 dilution; tube 2, a 1:4, and so on. If tube 5 is the last tube showing agglutination, what is the antibody titer?
a. 5
b. 1:5
c. 32
d. 1:32643views
- Textbook Question
The patient has a viral titer of 200 on day four after infection, 30 at 4 weeks after infection, 600 at 8 months after infection, and 23 after 1 year of infection. This is likely a(n) _______________ infection.560views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following could inform you if your patient had a previous infection with a nonpersistent virus and recovered? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. A PCR test
b. A plaque assay
c. An ELISA test
d. An agglutination assay531views
- Textbook Question
A young man comes into your clinic and asks for an HIV test. He had unprotected sex two weeks ago and is nervous. His best option would be a(n) (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. ELISA of anti-HIV antibodies.
b. test that detects HIV genes.
c. latex agglutination test.
d. cell culture of blood sample.510views