in this video we're going to begin our lesson on cell communication by focusing on surface receptors and adhesion molecules. And so cell surfaces contain many types of receptor proteins as well as many types of adhesive molecules. And these receptor proteins and adhesive molecules are important for communication during an infection. And so these receptor proteins and adhesive molecules allow cells of the immune system to signal an infection and to migrate to the infected location within the body. Now first we're going to focus on cell surface receptors and then later we'll focus on adhesive molecules. And so cell surface receptors or just surface receptors again are proteins on the cell surface and they are specifically going to allow the cell to sense and respond two external signals or environmental signals. Now the surface receptor protein is going to span the entire cytoplasmic membrane and uh it is going to connect the outside of the cell to the inside of the cell, allowing the cell to uh respond to external signals on the outside. Now each specific surface receptor is going to have a specific molecule that it will bind to. So surface receptors do not respond to all molecules. They only respond to very specific molecules. And these molecules we refer to as a lai Gan. So a lie again is going to be a molecule that binds to a surface receptor and the login when it binds to a surface receptor it can elicit a response inside of the cell allowing the cell to respond to the external signal. Now cells are actually capable of altering the number and types of receptor of surface receptors that they have and this allows the cells to change the response rates and response sensitivity to a certain ligand. And so notice down below and this image we're showing you our map of the lesson on the scanning systems of innate immunity which again serve as security cameras and were specifically focusing on cell communication and the surface receptors here in this video. And so notice we're here, we're showing you the cell surface receptors and so notice that on the left hand side we're showing you a signaling cell that's creating some kind of signal and this signal that's being released. We can refer to this as the ligand here in this case. And so the signal or this Ligon is going to be able to bind to these uh receptor proteins. So these cell surface receptors are here in purple and this is the recipient cell. And so only cells that have the specific cell receptor can respond to the specific ligand. And so this recipient cell over here has the specific cell surface receptors that are going to allow to detect the ligand. And so the binding of the Ligon to the cell surface receptor will trigger a cascade of events causing one uh substance to lead to another to lead to another ultimately uh will lead to some kind of cellular response allowing the recipient cell to respond to external signals. And so this is how cell communication can occur. And again, this is very, very important for immunity. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to the cell surface receptors that are important for cell communication. And again, later in our next lesson video, we'll get to talk more about the adhesion molecules, so I'll see you all in our next video.

