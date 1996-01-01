Skip to main content
Microbiology19. Innate ImmunityCell Communication: Surface Receptors & Adhesion Molecules
Multiple Choice

If the endothelial cells of the blood vessels in the body did not possess adhesion molecules, which of the following would occur?

a) The immune cells which respond to infection or injury would not be able to leave the blood stream.

b) The immune cells would not be able to detect where the infection is in the body.

c) The immune cells would not be able to phagocytose the infecting microbes and damaged tissue.

d) The blood vessels would adhere to the immune cells allowing them entry to infected regions of the body.

