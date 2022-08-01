in this video, we're going to talk about adhesion molecules and their role and cell communication. And so adhesion molecules, as their name implies, are going to be cell surface proteins involved in adhering or binding to other cells. Now this adhesion is going to be very, very important because it allows immune system cells to bind to adhesion molecules of endothelial cells that are lining the blood vessels, which allows these immune system cells to enter into the tissues that are infected with microbes. Now, these adhesion molecules can also be used by cells to attach to other cells and directly deliver uh signaling molecules to the cell that they are binding to. And so, if we take a look at our image down below, over here on the left hand side, notice that we're showing you our map of the lesson on the scanning systems of innate immunity which serve as security cameras to detect signs of microbes. And we're focusing specifically on cell communication and adhesion molecules here in this video. And notice here we're showing you adhesion molecules and how they are important in cellular immunity. And so notice that here, we're showing you our blood vessels. And uh if a site is going to be infected in the tissues, then what can happen is the cells that line the blood vessels, uh the endothelial cells can create adhesion molecules and that's what we're seeing here is adhesion molecules. And so notice that these adhesion molecules that are created by these particular cells lining the blood vessels, allow for uh cells of the immune system to bind and what you can see here is a binding event where adhesion molecules on the immune cells combined to adhesion molecules on the endothelial cells lining the blood vessels. And this binding event can slow down these immune system cells and allow these immune system cells to migrate from the blood into the tissues. And that migration of these immune system cells into the tissues allows them to attack and generate immune responses to the microbial infection or the bacterial infection here in this case. And so adhesion molecules are very important for cell communication and allowing cells to migrate to an area of infection. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on adhesion molecules and their role in cell communication. And we'll be able to apply these concepts as we move forward. And then also we'll be able to talk about cytokines as we move forward as well. So, I'll see you all in our next video.

