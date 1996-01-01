19. Innate Immunity
Cells of the Immune System: Agranulocytes
Which type of agranulocyte is primarily targeted and destroyed by HIV/AIDS?
Which type of agranulocytic leukocyte transforms into a macrophage after migrating from the blood into the tissues?
Which of the following agranulocytes is primarily responsible for antibody production in the adaptive immune system?
All of the following are major differences between macrophages & neutrophils except which of these answers?
Monocytes can differentiate into which types of immune cells?
Why is a bone marrow transplant used to replace defective lymphocytes in a patient?
Which of the following immune cells is NOT a professional phagocyte?
NAME IT These agranulocytes are not phagocytic until they wander out of the blood.
Pick which statements are true, then correct all false statements, so they are also true.
a. Redness, pain, fever, and swelling characterize inflammation.
b. Granulocytes include monocytes and lymphocytes.
c. Pyrogens induce fever.
d. Adaptive and innate immune responses are completely independent from one another.
e. The innate immune responses occur faster than adaptive responses.
f. Monocytes are highly phagocytic cells.
g. Complement cascades share the same outcomes: opsonization, cytolysis, and fever.
Label the following as granulocytes or agranulocytes and classify them as innate or adaptive cellular responders.
Basophil
Monocyte
Macrophage
Lymphocyte
Neutrophil
Eosinophil
Mast cell
NK cell
T cell
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Monocytes are immature macrophages.
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Lymphocytes are large agranulocytes.
Which of the following lymphocytes predominates in blood?
a. T cells
b. B cells
c. plasma cells
d. memory cells
e. All are about equally prevalent