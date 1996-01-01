Textbook Question
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Lymphocytes are large agranulocytes.
Which of the following lymphocytes predominates in blood?
a. T cells
b. B cells
c. plasma cells
d. memory cells
e. All are about equally prevalent
All of the following are major differences between macrophages & neutrophils except which of these answers?
Why is a bone marrow transplant used to replace defective lymphocytes in a patient?