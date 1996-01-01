Label the following as granulocytes or agranulocytes and classify them as innate or adaptive cellular responders.
Basophil
Monocyte
Macrophage
Lymphocyte
Neutrophil
Eosinophil
Mast cell
NK cell
T cell
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Monocytes are immature macrophages.
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Lymphocytes are large agranulocytes.
Which of the following lymphocytes predominates in blood?
a. T cells
b. B cells
c. plasma cells
d. memory cells
e. All are about equally prevalent
All of the following are major differences between macrophages & neutrophils except which of these answers?