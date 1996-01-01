Textbook Question
Make a Venn diagram to compare and contrast innate and adaptive immunity.
The human papillomavirus vaccine consists of surface proteins engineered from various
HPV strains. How would you classify this vaccine?
a. Whole inactivated vaccine
b. Whole live attenuated vaccine
c. Recombinant subunit vaccine
d. mRNA vaccine
e. Vector vaccine
Which of the following vaccines is most likely to be contraindicated for an immune compromised patient? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. An mRNA vaccine
b. A whole inactivated vaccine
c. A toxoid vaccine
d. A conjugate vaccine
e. A live attenuated vaccine