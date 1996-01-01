Textbook Question
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
________ Cyclosporine is released by degranulating mast cells.
_____ Type III hypersensitivity reactions may lead to the development of glomerulonephritis.