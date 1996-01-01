19. Innate Immunity
Introduction to Inflammation
Which of the following best completes the statement: 'Four cardinal signs of ____________ are recognized.'?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following answers is an inflammatory mediator that stimulates vasodilation allowing immune cells to enter the site of infection?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following scenarios would not result in an episode of acute inflammation?
- Multiple Choice
A scientist is analyzing the cells from a granuloma tissue sample. Which type of immune cell is the scientist least likely to find in this sample?
- Multiple Choice
The disease tuberculosis (TB) is a serious bacterial infection characterized by granulomas typically found in the lungs. What characteristics would a TB granuloma have?
- Textbook Question
Define inflammation, and list its characteristics.
- Textbook Question
Which of the following would be the most likely immediate consequence of an aseptic tissue injury? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Monocytosis
b. Complement activation
c. Eosinophilia
d. Fever
e. Inflammation
- Textbook Question
Which would be expected to contribute to chronic inflammation? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. A reduced innate defense
b. Fever
c. Persistent tissue injury
d. Glucocorticosteroids
e. Antihistamines
- Textbook Question
Farmer’s lung is a hypersensitivity pneumonitis resulting from __________.
a. a type I hypersensitivity reaction to grass pollen
b. a type II hypersensitivity to red cells in the lung
c. a type III hypersensitivity to mold spores
d. a type IV hypersensitivity to bacterial antigens
- Textbook Question
A positive tuberculin skin test indicates that a patient not immunized against tuberculosis __________.
a. is free of tuberculosis
b. is shedding Mycobacterium
c. has been exposed to tuberculosis antigens
d. is susceptible to tuberculosis
e. is resistant to tuberculosis
- Textbook Question
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Acute and chronic inflammation exhibit similar signs and symptoms.
- Textbook Question
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
______ The tuberculin reaction is a type I hypersensitivity.
- Textbook Question
Identify the type of hypersensitivity reaction in each photo.
<IMAGE>
- Textbook Question
Put the number of the type of immune system hypersensitivity in the blank next to each manifestation. Each of the four types may be used more than once or not at all. If the manifestation is not an immune hypersensitivity, put zero in the blank.
1. Acute anaphylaxis
2. Allergic contact dermatitis
3. Systemic lupus erythematosus
4. Allograft rejection
5. AIDS
6. Graft-versus-host disease
7. Milk allergy
8. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA)
9. Asthma
10. Hay fever
I. Type I hypersensitivity
II. Type II hypersensitivity
III. Type III hypersensitivity
IV. Type IV hypersensitivity
0. Not a hypersensitivity
- Textbook Question
What do medical personnel administer to counteract various type I hypersensitivities?
a. antihistamine
b. bronchodilator
c. corticosteroid
d. epinephrine
e. all of the above