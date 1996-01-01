Which of the following sheds dead cells along with microbes attached to those cells?
19. Innate Immunity
Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
Examples of 1st line defenses to infection which are components of the innate immune system include all of the following except?
- Multiple Choice
Why is keratin an important layer of defense against infection?
- Textbook Question
The earliest smallpox vaccines were infected tissue rubbed into the skin of a healthy
person. The recipient of such a vaccine usually developed a mild case of smallpox, recovered, and was immune thereafter. What is the most likely reason this vaccine did not kill more people?
a. Skin is the wrong portal of entry for smallpox.
b. The vaccine consisted of a mild form of the virus.
c. Smallpox is normally transmitted by skin-to-skin contact.
d. Smallpox is a virus.
d. Smallpox is a virus.
- Textbook Question
Which of the following is not considered a skin defense?
a. Perspiration
b. Melanin
c. Sebum
d. Lysosomes
d. Lysosomes
e. Antimicrobial peptides
- Textbook Question
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ The surface cells of the epidermis of the skin are alive.
- Textbook Question
Phagocytes of the epidermis are called __________________.
a. microglia
b goblet cells
c. alveolar macrophages
d. dendritic cells
- Textbook Question
Give three characteristics of the epidermis that make it an intolerable environment for most microorganisms.