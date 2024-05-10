19. Innate Immunity
Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin
The earliest smallpox vaccines were infected tissue rubbed into the skin of a healthy
person. The recipient of such a vaccine usually developed a mild case of smallpox, recovered, and was immune thereafter. What is the most likely reason this vaccine did not kill more people?
a. Skin is the wrong portal of entry for smallpox.
b. The vaccine consisted of a mild form of the virus.
c. Smallpox is normally transmitted by skin-to-skin contact.
d. Smallpox is a virus.
e. The virus mutated.
