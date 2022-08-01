in this video, we're going to talk about antibody diversity. And so it turns out that our immune systems have the potential to produce an enormous amount of different antibodies, perhaps greater than 10 to the 18th or one quintillion, different antibodies. That's more antibodies than the estimated amount of individual grains of sand on our entire planet. That's a lot of antibodies that are immune system has the potential to produce. In fact, there's so many potential possibilities for antibodies that they all cannot be produced in one single lifetime. So here we have a question, and it's asking, how in the world is it possible that anybody diversity can be so large if humans on Lee have 25, genes, which is a much smaller number than one quintillion? And so the answer to this question is actually right here. And so anybody diversity actually results from significant amount of gene rearrangements, splicing and mutations. And so notice down below, over here on the left hand side, we what we have is DNA being shown, and this DNA is coding for an antibody, and so you can see that the different regions of the DNA are color coded to show you what part of the antibody that they express. And so notice that the original DNA appear has many different combinations for these different, uh, regions of the antibody. However, through splicing and rearrangements, we could get different smaller combinations, combining different features and even mutations in the DNA can create lots and lots of diversity. And so, through transcription of the DNA into RNA, you can see that even the mutation will carry over here and then through translation. What we get is the antibody being produced. And even a single slight mutation like this one right here can result in a different antibody being produced. And so we get a diverse antibody just through all of these gene rearrangements, splicing and mutations. And so this concludes our introduction to, uh, antibody diversity and in our next video will be able to talk about monoclonal and Polly clonal antibody. So I'll see you guys there

