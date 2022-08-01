In this video, we're going to begin our lesson on antibodies. And so antibodies are defined as why shaped proteins that are actually produced by plasma cells and they have the ability to bind very specifically to antigens and generate an immune response. Now, antibodies are also sometimes called immunoglobulins, and abbreviated as I. G, and although there are five different classes of antibodies that will talk more about moving forward in our course, typically anybody's have the same general structure. And so in our next lesson video, we're going to talk more details about the structure of the antibody. And so I'll see you all in that video.

Hide transcripts