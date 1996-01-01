20. Adaptive Immunity
Antigens
Which specific structure on an antigen is recognized and bound by antibodies?
Which of the following best describes an antigen?
Antigens are usually ______.
- Textbook Question
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ ABO blood group antigens are found on nucleated cells.
- Textbook Question
Antigen ________ is a scenario in which pathogen antigens resemble host antigens. Antigen ________ is a scenario in which the pathogen changes its antigens. These are just a couple of ways that pathogens may avoid host immune system detection.
Which term best describes any substance capable of provoking an immune response?
- Multiple Choice
Epitopes are:
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following cell types are antigen-presenting cells (APCs).
1. Macrophages 2. Neutrophils 3. B cells 4. T cells 5. Plasma Cells1035views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Many phagocytic immune cells such as macrophages and dendritic cells commonly engulf foreign or dangerous materials in the body. If these cells engulf antigens, the cells will present the antigens on their surface. Which immune cells will respond to these 'presented' antigens and trigger an immune response if necessary?
- Textbook Question
The distinct feature of an antigen that stimulates an adaptive immune response is called a(n) ________________.
- Textbook Question
An autoantigen is ____________ .
a. an antigen from normal microbiota
b. a normal body component
c. an artificial antigen
d. any carbohydrate antigen
e. nucleic acid485views
- Textbook Question
When is antigen processing an essential prerequisite for an immune response?
- Open Question
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
- Textbook Question
Why is a child born to an Rh+ mother not susceptible to Rh-related hemolytic disease of the newborn?