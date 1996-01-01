Textbook Question
When is antigen processing an essential prerequisite for an immune response?
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ ABO blood group antigens are found on nucleated cells.
Why is a child born to an Rh+ mother not susceptible to Rh-related hemolytic disease of the newborn?