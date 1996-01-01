Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ ABO blood group antigens are found on nucleated cells.
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ ABO blood group antigens are found on nucleated cells.
Why is a child born to an Rh+ mother not susceptible to Rh-related hemolytic disease of the newborn?
Which of the following cell types are antigen-presenting cells (APCs).
1. Macrophages 2. Neutrophils 3. B cells 4. T cells 5. Plasma Cells
Many phagocytic immune cells such as macrophages and dendritic cells commonly engulf foreign or dangerous materials in the body. If these cells engulf antigens, the cells will present the antigens on their surface. Which immune cells will respond to these 'presented' antigens and trigger an immune response if necessary?