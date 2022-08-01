in this video we're going to begin our introduction to B lymphocytes or B cells. And so first we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos that b lymphocytes or B cells play an important role in adaptive Hugh moral immunity. And recall that Hugh moral immunity is the part of the adaptive immune system that is going to be targeting and destroying extra cellular pathogens or pathogens that are on the outside of host cells. And these this hue moral immunity will be able to destroy these extra cellular pathogens by using B cells um as well as using what are known as antibodies. And we'll get to talk a lot more about antibodies as we move forward in our course. Now also recall from some of our previous lesson videos that dendritic cells which are antigen presenting cells or uh a pc they have both MHC Class one and MHC class two molecules. And so that means that they're capable of activating T cells uh both types of T cells the sight of toxic and the helper T cells. And when they activate the helper T cell, the helper T cell will then go on to be able to activate the B cell and then the B cell will be able to carry out its immune functions. And so if we take a look at our image down below, you'll notice it's an image that we've seen before in our previous lesson videos. And so once again we have our primary lymphoid organs at the top which include the thymus and the bone marrow, the theme. This is where the T cells fully developed and the bone marrow is where the B cells fully developed. Now notice that because we've briefly discuss the T cells already that the T cell area over here is pretty much all grayed out because we've already talked about it briefly in our previous lesson videos. And here in this video we're gonna be focusing on the B cells. And so these fully mature naive B cells will migrate from the primary lymphoid organs to the secondary lymphoid organs. And so here we have a naive or inactive B cells. Now this naive B cell has not yet encountered an antigen, but when it does encounter its antigen it will be able to internalize that anti engine process that antigen and then display that antigen on its MHC Class two molecules. And so when it's displaying those MHC Class two molecules, those antigens on those MHC Class two molecules. The effect er helper T cell can recognize those antigens on the MHC Class two. And so the defector helper T cell can then release cytokines that can ultimately activate the B cell and the activated B cell, as we've discussed before in some of our previous lesson videos are going to be able to proliferate or divide to create clones as well as differentiate into either uh Memory B cells as you see here and the Memory B cells will be important for a secondary infection or the activated B cells could differentiate into what are known as plasma cells. And plasma cells are really the defector B cell. And so these plasma cells are going to be able to release and secrete antibodies and these antibodies can carry out many different types of immune functions. And so as we move forward in our course, we're gonna talk a lot more details about this activation process of the B cells, the differentiation of the memory and the plasma cells, and then also the antibodies that these plasma cells can produce. And so this here concludes our brief introduction to these b lymphocytes or B cells, and again, we'll be able to learn more as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

