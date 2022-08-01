in this video we're going to briefly discuss B cell receptors And so first we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos that B cells develop in the bone marrow and these B cells have thousands of identical B cell receptors embedded in their membranes. And these B cells are also associated with what are known as antibodies. And that's because these B cells have the ability to differentiate into what are known as plasma cells that secrete many antibodies and we'll get to talk a lot more about plasma cells and antibodies as we move forward in our course. But going back to these B cell receptors, these B cell receptors are commonly abbreviated as B. C. R. S. And again each B cell is going to have thousands of identical be CRS embedded in their membrane. Now these B cell receptors Rbc Rs. These are receptors that allow B cells to recognize and attack extra cellular pathogens. Now one of the main differences between B. Cell receptors or B. C. R. S. And T. Cell receptors or T. CRS is that recall that T. C. R. S. They do not bind to free antigens. T. C. R. S. Can only bind to presented antigens on MHC. S. Now B. Cell receptors they actually can bind to free floating antigens. And so the free floating antigens are able to bind to the B. C. R. S. And when those free floating antigens bind to the B. C. R. S. They can then be internalized and processed. And then those free floating antigens can be presented by the cell for activation by helper T cells and they will be presenting those free floating antigens on their MHC Class two molecules. Now, some important things to note about these be CRS is that BC RSR practically membrane embedded antibodies. And so the structures of antibodies are going to resemble the structure of B. C. R. S and vice versa. And so they have very very similar overall structure. And we'll get to talk about the structure of B. C. R. S. And antibodies and more detail as we move forward in our course. Now, another important thing to note is that the B. C. R. S of a B cell are pretty much almost identical ah two the antibodies that that B cell eventually secretes. And so that's another important thing to keep in mind. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of these B cell receptors. And so notice on the left hand side over here we're showing you a B cell and this B cell can have again thousands of identical. Be CRS embedded in their membrane. And these are the B cell receptors. Now notice that these be crs they take on a shape that resembles that of the antibodies that they eventually produce. And again the B. C. R. S. They are capable of binding to free antigens or antigens that are not being presented. And so this is a free antigen. And again it's not it's not being presented. Now if we zoom into this BC are over here which will notice is that again the B. C. R. Is going to have this Y shaped structure that you see right here. This is our B. Cell receptor. And uh what you see here is that this little yellow region here represents the antigen binding site of the B. Cell receptor. So this is what is this is the region of the BC. Are that binds the antigen. And notice that there are two antigen binding sites allowing for the B. C. R. To bind to to uh antigens at once. And so notice over here we are showing you a free antigen and notice that it's binding to this specific episode. Tope of the free antigen. And so that's a term that we talked about in some of our previous lesson videos. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to B cell receptors and vCrs and their ability to bind to free antigens. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts