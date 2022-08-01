Naive B cells Become Effector (Plasma) Cells & Memory Cells

in this video we're going to continue our introduction to B lymphocytes by talking about the ability for naive B cells to become effect er plasma cells and memory B cells. And so first what we need to know is that before a B cell encounters a free antigen that B cell exists in an inactive form that we refer to as a naive B cell. And so once again a naive B cell is really just an inactive B cell that has not yet encountered, it's free antigen. Now upon encountering it's free antigen and then presenting that free antigen on MHC class two molecules, the naive B cells are going to be bound and activated by helper T cells. And again recall from our previous lesson videos that helper T cells can help to activate B cells. Now these activated B cells are capable of proliferating or multiplying to create identical clones of itself as well as differentiating or changing its phenotype to become either an effect er plasma cell or a memory B cell. And so the effect er plasma B cells are going to be short lived cells that make antibodies and they can make thousands of antibodies per second. So they're making lots and lots of antibodies And these antibodies as well learn moving forward in our course are capable of immediately responding to the first infection and so they are able to respond to the infection in many different ways. Now the memory B cells on the other hand these are long lived cells and they do not respond immediately to the first infection. Instead these memory B cells that are long lived cells, they somewhat remember the antigen and they're capable of making antibodies even faster and future infections. And so really they're only going to help with a future infection and help eliminate that future infection even faster than the primary infection was eliminated. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of the ability for the naive B cell to differentiate into either an effective plasma cell or a memory B cell. And so notice over here on the left hand side, what we have is a naive B cell, an inactive B cell. And when this naive B cell encounters a free antigen, as you see right here, a free floating antigen that's not being presented, this free antigen can be internalized into the B cell processed and then presented on MHC Class two molecules and the MHC Class two molecules are going to allow helper T cells to activate the naive B cells. And activation of the naive B cell will allow the naive B cell to differentiate either into a memory B cell as we see right here. Or it would allow the B cell to differentiate into a plasma cell. And the plasma cell would be the effect herself again, capable of releasing and producing thousands of antibodies per second releasing those antibodies into the environment. And those antibodies that are released into the environment can then carry out several different immune responses which again, we'll get to talk about as we move forward in our course. Now again, recall that on these B cells they have these B cell receptors or B C R. S. And the B C r. S. That a B cell has are pretty much membrane embedded versions of the antibodies that that B cell ends up producing after it differentiates into a plasma cell. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on how naive B cells can become effective plasma cells and memory cells. And once again we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

