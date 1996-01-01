______ ELISA has basically replaced immunoblotting.
20. Adaptive Immunity
Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen
- Textbook Question506views
- Multiple Choice
Which term describes antibodies binding to a virus preventing it from attaching to host cells?595views1rank
- Multiple Choice
The study of antigen-antibody reactions is referred to as _____.783views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a protective outcome of antibody-antigen binding?679views
- Textbook Question
DRAW IT Label components of the direct and indirect ELISA tests in the following situations. Which test is direct? Which test provides definitive proof of disease?
<IMAGE>558views
- Textbook Question
How does the antigen in an agglutination reaction differ from that in a precipitation reaction?555views
- Textbook Question
Put the following in the correct sequence to elicit an antibody response: (1) TH cell produces cytokines; (2) B cell contacts antigen; (3) antigen fragment goes to surface of the B cell; (4) TH recognizes antigen fragment and MHC; (5) B cell proliferates.
a. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
b. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1
c. 3, 4, 5, 1, 2
d. 2, 3, 4, 1, 5
e. 4, 5, 3, 1, 2527views
- Textbook Question
Explain the effects of excess antigen and antibody on the precipitation reaction. How is the precipitin ring test different from an immunodiffusion test?621views
- Textbook Question
Match the following serological tests in column A to the descriptions in column B.
<IMAGE>619views
- Textbook Question
Match each of the following tests in column A to its positive reaction in column B.
<IMAGE>587views
- Textbook Question
The examples in questions 1 and 2 are
a. direct tests.
b. indirect tests.694views
- Textbook Question
Use the following choices to answer questions 4 and 5:
a. anti-Brucella
b. Brucella
c. substrate for the enzyme
Which is the third step in a direct ELISA test?550views
- Textbook Question
NAME IT A purified protein from Mycobacterium tuberculosis is injected into a person’s skin. A hardened, red area develops around the injection site within 3 days.540views
- Textbook Question
Use the following choices to answer questions 4 and 5:
a. anti-Brucella
b. Brucella
c. substrate for the enzyme
Which item is from the patient in an indirect ELISA test?550views
- Textbook Question
In an immunodiffusion test, a strip of filter paper containing diphtheria antitoxin is placed on a solid culture medium. Then bacteria are streaked perpendicular to the filter paper. If the bacteria are toxigenic,
a. the filter paper will turn red.
b. a line of antigen–antibody precipitate will form.
c. the cells will lyse.
d. the cells will fluoresce.
e. none of the above533views