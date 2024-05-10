Put the following in the correct sequence to elicit an antibody response: (1) TH cell produces cytokines; (2) B cell contacts antigen; (3) antigen fragment goes to surface of the B cell; (4) TH recognizes antigen fragment and MHC; (5) B cell proliferates.

a. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

b. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1

c. 3, 4, 5, 1, 2

d. 2, 3, 4, 1, 5

e. 4, 5, 3, 1, 2