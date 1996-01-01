Which of the following is a good test to detect rabies virus in the brain of a dog?
a. agglutination
b. hemagglutination inhibition
c. virus neutralization
d. direct fluorescent antibody
An antiserum is __________.
a. an anti-antibody
b. an inactivated vaccine
c. formed of monoclonal antibodies
d. the liquid portion of blood used for immunization
The study of antibody-antigen interaction in the blood is __________.
a. attenuation
b. agglutination
c. precipitation
d. serology
Anti–human antibody antibodies are _________.
a. found in immunocompromised individuals
b. used in direct fluorescent immunoassays
c. formed by animals reacting to human immunoglobulins
d. an alternative method in ELISA
______ELISA is very easily automated.
Identify the chemicals represented by this artist’s conception of an antibody sandwich ELISA.
<IMAGE>
How does nephelometry differ from turbidimetry?
Place the following steps in order for a neutralization test:
a. Incubate cell culture for a few days.
b. Add suspected infecting virus to the patient's serum.
c. Inspect cell culture for viral infection.
d. Extract serum from patient.
e. Mix patient serum with virus and add the mixture to a cell culture.