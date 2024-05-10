20. Adaptive Immunity
Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen
Problem 17.15a
Anti–human antibody antibodies are _________.
a. found in immunocompromised individuals
b. used in direct fluorescent immunoassays
c. formed by animals reacting to human immunoglobulins
d. an alternative method in ELISA
