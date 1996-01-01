During an immune response, the latent or lag period is the number of days between the initial infection of the host and antibody production used to fight the infection. Which type of immune response will have the longer latent period?
20. Adaptive Immunity
Primary and Secondary Response of Adaptive Immunity
- Multiple Choice554views
- Multiple Choice
Which antibody class rises to its highest concentration during a secondary response?443views
- Multiple Choice
Does the graph correspond with a primary or secondary infection?634views
- Multiple Choice
People that are immune to a certain disease have ________ class antibodies against the disease years later.446views
- Multiple Choice
If you draw a blood sample from a patient to determine whether he or she has a herpes simplex infection, and the patient displays a large amount of IgG against the virus but low levels of IgM, what do you conclude?722views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Put the following steps in the correct sequence to elicit an antibody response:
(1) TH cell recognizes B cell.
(2) APC contacts antigen.
(3) Antigen fragment displayed on surface of APC.
(4) TH recognizes antigen on APC is immunogenic.
(5) B cell proliferates.574views1rank
- Multiple Choice
How long after initiation of a primary response do significant amounts of antibody appear in the blood?372views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following does not generate long-term immunological memory? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Antivenom
b. Antitoxins
c. Vaccinations
d. Breast-feeding
e. Antigens519views
- Textbook Question
Which patient would be the most likely to benefit from
desensitization immunotherapy? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. A person suffering from serum sickness
b. A person at risk for HDN during pregnancy
c. A person with an allergy to pollen
d. A transplant patient
e. An asthmatic patient508views
- Textbook Question
What was the purpose of the practice of variolation?817views
- Textbook Question
____________ active immunity creates ____________ lymphocytes that will remember a pathogen and quickly respond to the same pathogen later when exposed.536views
- Textbook Question
Match each type of immunity in the numbered list with its associated example from the lettered list.
1. ___ Artificially acquired passive immunotherapy
2. ___ Naturally acquired active immunity
3. ___ Naturally acquired passive immunity
4. ___ Artificially acquired active immunity
A. Production of IgE in response to pollen
B. Acquisition of maternal antibodies in breast milk
C. Administration of tetanus toxoid
D. Administration of antitoxin502views
- Textbook Question
Explain how a pregnancy test works at the molecular level.730views