20. Adaptive Immunity
Primary and Secondary Response of Adaptive Immunity
Problem 12.7a
Which of the following does not generate long-term immunological memory? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Antivenom
b. Antitoxins
c. Vaccinations
d. Breast-feeding
e. Antigens
